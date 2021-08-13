West Indies skipper Brathwaite digs in to frustrate Pakistan

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AFP) — Kraigg Brathwaite was at his most obdurate as the West Indies lost just one wicket to reach lunch at 81 for three in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 217 on the second day of the first Test at Sabina Park on Friday.

Roston Chase was the lone casualty for the home side, who resumed in the precarious position of two for two after seamer Mohammad Abbas claimed the wickets of Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner off consecutive deliveries just before the end of play on day one.

Brathwaite and Chase put on exactly 50 for the third wicket, playing and missing on numerous occasions but still exercising considerable discipline against a Pakistan attack in which the seamers persevered in pursuit of an early breakthrough.

They had to wait for more than an hour before the introduction of Hasan Ali into the attack brought almost immediate reward.

Chase essayed a big drive to a full, wide delivery and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan took the straightforward catch to send the upright right-hander back to the pavilion for 21.

Jermaine Blackwood (14 not out) has again attempted to curb his innate aggressive intent, much in the same manner he showed in the two Tests against South Africa in St Lucia in June.

However his caution paled in comparison to Brathwaite, who has so far faced 93 deliveries in getting to an unbeaten 35 with four fours.

West Indies will again be looking to their captain to lead by example when play resumes in the afternoon session.

Pakistan will continue to believe that wickets will come with greater regularity if they can somehow prise out a batsman who gave them first-hand experience of his grit when he compiled an unbeaten century and half-century in a series-ending victory in Sharjah in 2016.