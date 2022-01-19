West Indies warm-up with solid batting ahead of Betway T20I series

West Indies warm-up with solid batting ahead of Betway T20I seriesWednesday, January 19, 2022
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies made good use of their preparations ahead of the Betway T20 International (T20I) Series starting this weekend when they defeated BCA President's XI in a warm-up match at Kensington Oval on Tuesday night.
The home side batted first and made 131-6 off their 20 overs. The target was revised to 160 off 20 overs and West Indies reached 165-3 off 18.3 overs to win by seven wickets.
The top five batsmen made good use of a firm, true pitch, with all of them getting starts.
Kyle Mayers got off the mark with a six which laid down a marker as he added 62 in 4.5 overs for the first wicket with Brandon King. The strongly-built left-hander made 38 off 32 balls, while King smashed 32 off 13 balls with two sixes and four fours across the lush, carpet-like outfield.
King was the first wicket to fall — well caught by Kadeem Alleyne at deep mid-off off Roshon Primus. He was replaced by stand-in Nicholas Pooran, who made 27 off 21 balls with two sixes — one of which sailed onto the roof of the Greenidge & Haynes Stand at deep midwicket.
Mayers followed soon after as he was bowled by off-spinner Ashley Nurse — as he tried to hit a full-length delivery through the off-side. Roston Chase then joined Darren Bravo and the pair added an unbroken stand 54 for the fourth wicket. Left-hander Bravo looked in good touch with 32 not out off 27 balls, while the elegant Chase (23 not out) ended the match in style with a big six over long-on into the 3Ws Stand.
The West Indies and England officially get the inaugural five-match T20I series started on Saturday, with the second game set for the following day. The other matches are scheduled for January 26, 29 and 30.
Only fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed at the matches being played at Kensington Oval which is operating at 50 per cent capacity.
