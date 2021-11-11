West Indies warned against complacency as series win beckons

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) – There will be no let-up from West Indies Women despite their comfortable win over Pakistan in Monday’s opener, as the Caribbean side chase a series victory when the two teams meet in the second One-Day International Thursday.

West Indies Women romped to a convincing 45-run victory at the National Stadium, behind opener Deandra Dottin’s career-best 132, which allowed the touring side to pile up 253 for eight.

However, assistant coach Robert Samuels said Wednesday the squad had been warned against complacency, stressing the coaching staff was demanding the same high levels of performance.

“We are trying to eliminate complacency, we are also trying to better our performance,” Samuels said in a media conference.

“We’re looking to score 250-plus, we’re looking for centuries from our top batters, we’re looking for top class performances. We’ve had three centuries so far this season – we’re looking for more.

“We’re looking for more performances like Hayley Matthews’, and congratulations to Deandra Dottin for scoring her highest international [score].

“We’re looking for everything – the same, similar or better – but we’re also trying to eliminate complacency because you know after good performances, some teams tend to drop their guard a little bit but we can’t afford to do that.”

West Indies Women have served up a mixed bag in ODIs this year, beating Pakistan Women 3-2 in a five-match series in the Caribbean but then suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of South Africa Women also at home.

The Stafanie Taylor-led side will be cognisant of the fact that in the previous ODI series against Pakistan played in United Arab Emirates back in 2019, they also won the first game before losing the next two to surrender the series.

Samuels said it was important that West Indies Women were ruthless in the coming games as they pressed for even higher margins of victory.

“We’re always asking for more so I would’ve loved for us to have restricted [Pakistan] to under 180 or just about 180,” he pointed out.

“They got to 200 runs (208 for nine) and they will feel as if they restrict us to less runs they will get it. But it’s our first outing in Pakistan, the girls are getting acclimatised, they have to get accustomed to playing in Pakistan under different conditions.”

West Indies are using the three-match series as preparation for their campaign in the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe later this month, as they look to secure a berth in next year’s showpiece in New Zealand.

The qualifiers run from November 21 to December 5.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews.