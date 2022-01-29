West Indies win toss, fielding against England in 4th T20I

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados(CMC) – West Indies won the toss and sent England in to bat in the fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados Saturday.

The hosts have made two changes from last Wednesday's third game, bringing in left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes and left-handed batting all-rounder Kyle Mayers, while leaving out Shai Hope and Fabian Allen.

England, meanwhile, have also made two changes, Sam Billings and Chris Jordan returning to the side for Harry Brook and George Garton, both of whom made their debuts in the last match.

West Indies lead the series 2-1 after capturing the first game by nine wickets, losing the second by one run and taking the third by 20 runs.

TEAMS:

WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

ENGLAND – Moeen Ali (captain), Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.

UMPIRES: Leslie Reifer Jr, Patrick Gustard; TV – Gregory Brathwaite.