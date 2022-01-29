West Indies win toss, fielding against England in 4th T20I

West Indies win toss, fielding against England in 4th T20ISaturday, January 29, 2022
|
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados(CMC) – West Indies won the toss and sent England in to bat in the fourth Twenty20 International of the five-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados Saturday.
The hosts have made two changes from last Wednesday's third game, bringing in left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes and left-handed batting all-rounder Kyle Mayers, while leaving out Shai Hope and Fabian Allen.
England, meanwhile, have also made two changes, Sam Billings and Chris Jordan returning to the side for Harry Brook and George Garton, both of whom made their debuts in the last match.
West Indies lead the series 2-1 after capturing the first game by nine wickets, losing the second by one run and taking the third by 20 runs.
TEAMS:
WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell
ENGLAND – Moeen Ali (captain), Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.
UMPIRES: Leslie Reifer Jr, Patrick Gustard; TV – Gregory Brathwaite.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy