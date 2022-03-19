West Kingston police told to be on alert as gunmen plan attack on Denham Town police station

The West Kingston Police, in particular those stationed at the Denham Town police station, have been told to be on high alert as intelligence suggests gunmen are planning an attack on the station.

This is according to an internal memo that was sent to West Kingston-based cops, and which has been seen by Observer Online.

It says: “Good afternoon all. Please be advised to be very alert in and around the Denham Town area and other parts in the division.

“Information received is suggesting that gunmen in these areas are planning to attack Denham Town police station and our patrols. We urge everyone to be extremely vigilant and be prepared to defend yourselves and colleagues if any such attack is made against our members or property and facility”.

The memo was apparently sent after five people were shot and injured on Albert Street in Denham Town about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the incident took place in the vicinity of the Denham Town police station.

The injured persons were reportedly along Market Street conversing when they were pounced upon by a group of men armed with handguns who opened gunfire at them. They reportedly ran into the Denham Town Police Station where they were assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital by the police. They are currently being treated and are said to be in stable conditions.

The location of the shooting falls within the Zones of Special Operations.

