Westbound side of Mandela Highway to be reduced to single lane on the weekend

Westbound side of Mandela Highway to be reduced to single lane on the weekendFriday, November 05, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica- The westbound carriageway along the Mandela Highway, St Andrew will be reduced to single lane this weekend, according to the National Works Agency (NWA).
The restriction is expected to come into effect on Sunday, November 7, between the hours of 7:00 am and 5:00 pm to facilitate remedial works.
During the period of works, motorists should expect some delays, and are being advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling in the vicinity of the activities.
Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw says the works will impact the highway in the vicinity of the Ferry community adding that it is a continuation of defect repair activities started in August.
Shaw says that the current works are intended to restore the driving surface and will mainly involve the milling of the roadway and repaving with Asphaltic Concrete. Defects to a section of the median will also be corrected.
