Western Jamaica businessman charged after US$850k cocaine bust

Western Jamaica businessman charged after US$850k cocaine bustMonday, March 14, 2022
|
Police have laid charges against a businessman who was held with US$850,000 worth of cocaine last week.
Charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act is 55-year-old Rohan Oliver Cummings, who police say is from Berkshire district in Westmoreland and Ducketts Road in Cambridge in St James.
Police said Cummings was charged on Friday after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney. He is charged with possession of, dealing in, trafficking, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.
He is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday.
Cummings was arrested by detectives from the Narcotics Division last Monday.
It was reported that about 3 pm, a grey Toyota Hiace bus he was driving, was stopped by the police along the Long Hill main road in St. James. During a subsequent search of the vehicle cocaine weighing approximately 17 kg was found.
He was taken into custody.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy