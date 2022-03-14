Western Jamaica businessman charged after US$850k cocaine bust

Police have laid charges against a businessman who was held with US$850,000 worth of cocaine last week.



Charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act is 55-year-old Rohan Oliver Cummings, who police say is from Berkshire district in Westmoreland and Ducketts Road in Cambridge in St James.



Police said Cummings was charged on Friday after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney. He is charged with possession of, dealing in, trafficking, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.



He is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday.



Cummings was arrested by detectives from the Narcotics Division last Monday.



It was reported that about 3 pm, a grey Toyota Hiace bus he was driving, was stopped by the police along the Long Hill main road in St. James. During a subsequent search of the vehicle cocaine weighing approximately 17 kg was found.



He was taken into custody.