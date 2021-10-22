Western parishes record most road fatalities

Western parishes record most road fatalitiesFriday, October 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Western parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland have recorded the most road fatalities since the start of the year.
According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, western parishes account for 31 per cent of the total number of fatalities recorded islandwide.
St Elizabeth, Manchester, and Clarendon account for 22 per cent of road fatalities while St Andrew North, St Catherine North, St Catherine South and St Thomas account for 23 per cent of the road fatalities as at October 21, 2021.
Portland, St Mary and St Ann are responsible for 11 per cent of road fatalities while Kingston Central, Kingston Eastern, Kingston Western, St Andrew Central, St Andrew South account for 12 per cent.
Vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion) account for 64 per cent of the road users killed as at October 21. It is against that background that the Road Safety Unit in the Transport Ministry is appealing to people who fall in this category to remain vigilant and exercise caution on the roads.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy