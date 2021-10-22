Western parishes record most road fatalities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Western parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland have recorded the most road fatalities since the start of the year.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, western parishes account for 31 per cent of the total number of fatalities recorded islandwide.

St Elizabeth, Manchester, and Clarendon account for 22 per cent of road fatalities while St Andrew North, St Catherine North, St Catherine South and St Thomas account for 23 per cent of the road fatalities as at October 21, 2021.

Portland, St Mary and St Ann are responsible for 11 per cent of road fatalities while Kingston Central, Kingston Eastern, Kingston Western, St Andrew Central, St Andrew South account for 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, 366 people have been killed in 327 fatal crashes since the start of the year. When compared with the same period last year, the data shows a one per cent increase in fatal crashes and fatalities.

Vulnerable road users (pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion) account for 64 per cent of the road users killed as at October 21. It is against that background that the Road Safety Unit in the Transport Ministry is appealing to people who fall in this category to remain vigilant and exercise caution on the roads.