Westmoreland, Hanover, St James account for nearly 200 murders this year

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A total of 194 murders have been committed in the three north western parishes of St James, Westmoreland and Hanover since the start of the year as Jamaica continues to experience a crime surge.

This is 59 more than the 135 murders recorded in the region during the comparable period in 2020, representing a 44 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

The figures are contained in the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) latest crime statistics. The killings have pushed the overall murder figure for the country up by eight per to 870 murders. This compares to 804 homicides for the comparable period in 2020.

The parish of Westmoreland, which has recorded some multiple killings this year, has so far recorded 65 murders. This is 20 more than the 45 on record in 2020 for an increase of 44 per cent. The bloodletting has also continued in St James, which now has two Zones of Special Operation, with 100 murders so far in 2021. This is 28 more than the 72 homicides that were committed there last year or an increase of 39 per cent.

Meanwhile, 29 murders have been committed in the once peaceful parish of Hanover this year. This compares to 18 last year, pushing up the death toll by a worrying 61 per cent.

Only Trelawny in the region has seen a decline in murders. Nine murders have been committed there since the start of the year. This is a 36 per cent decrease when compared to the 14 killings in the parish in 2020.