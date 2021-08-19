Westmoreland Central MP George Wright and partner hospitalised with COVID-19

Westmoreland Central MP George Wright and partner hospitalised with COVID-19Thursday, August 19, 2021
|
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, has been admitted to the Falmouth Field Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
Wright's common-law wife is also said to have tested positive for the respiratory disease.
She is reportedly admitted at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover.
Wright, who won the Central Westmoreland seat on the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket in the last general election, resigned from the party and is now an independent Member of Parliament.
He came under public pressure to resign after a video showing a man beating a woman with his hands and a stool went viral in April.
The police later said they ended their investigation due to lack of cooperation from Wright and businesswoman Tannisha Singh, due to a lack of cooperation from both parties.
The two had made separate reports of a physical altercation to the police.
The police also said the quality of video was not good enough to be of much help in an investigation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy