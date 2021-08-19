Westmoreland Central MP George Wright and partner hospitalised with COVID-19

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, has been admitted to the Falmouth Field Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wright's common-law wife is also said to have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

She is reportedly admitted at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover.

Wright, who won the Central Westmoreland seat on the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket in the last general election, resigned from the party and is now an independent Member of Parliament.

He came under public pressure to resign after a video showing a man beating a woman with his hands and a stool went viral in April.

The police later said they ended their investigation due to lack of cooperation from Wright and businesswoman Tannisha Singh, due to a lack of cooperation from both parties.

The two had made separate reports of a physical altercation to the police.

The police also said the quality of video was not good enough to be of much help in an investigation.