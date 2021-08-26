Westmoreland Family Court closed

Westmoreland Family Court closedThursday, August 26, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Family Court will be closed Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27.
The court did not disclose the reason for the closure but said emergency matters including domestic violence and executed warrant cases will be heard at the Westmoreland Parish Court.
It said individuals who had matters listed on both days are encouraged to call the Judiciary's emergency call centre to get the new dates for their matters at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or contact us via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.
The Judiciary further urged members of the public to adhere to the established COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of the virus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy