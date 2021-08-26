Westmoreland Family Court closed

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Family Court will be closed Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27.

The court did not disclose the reason for the closure but said emergency matters including domestic violence and executed warrant cases will be heard at the Westmoreland Parish Court.

It said individuals who had matters listed on both days are encouraged to call the Judiciary's emergency call centre to get the new dates for their matters at 876-754-8337 or toll free at 1-888-429-5269 or contact us via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

The Judiciary further urged members of the public to adhere to the established COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of the virus.