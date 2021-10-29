Westmoreland Health Department recruits 73 COVID-19 ambassadors

ST JAMES Jamaica- The Westmoreland Health Department has disclosed that it has recruited and trained 73 COVID-19 vaccine ambassadors to help encourage greater take-up of the jab in the parish.

The ambassadors, which consist of teachers, hotel managers and other professionals, were trained between October 19 and October 21.

In a release, Parish Health Promotion and Education Officer, Gerald Miller, said the ambassadors, drawn from the parish's five health districts, have been active in the field, mobilising members of the public to take the vaccine.

He pointed out that the initiative is already reaping positive results, as several individuals who were indecisive have since received the jab.

“Since the training in Negril, the vax ambassadors planned a vaccination on Sunday of last week at the White Hall Citizens' Association Resource Centre in Negril and we were able to vaccinate 18 persons on that day. We wanted 50 persons, but we were grateful that we were able to get 18 people to be vaccinated. So, this programme has gotten off very good and we are looking out for great things happening,” he said.

Miller pointed out that a second vaccination blitz will be staged on Thursday, November 4, under the initiative.

“We are planning shortly to have a vaccination on Coke Street [Savanna-la-Mar] next week Thursday (November 4), so one of our vax ambassadors down there will be helping to mobilise the persons, and we also have activities planned for November in Ashton and in Beeston Spring, so we are taking the vaccine programme into the communities,” he explained.

The vaccine ambassador initiative forms part of the ongoing national vaccination programme to encourage more Jamaicans to get vaccinated.