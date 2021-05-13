Westmoreland Trauma Foundation joins protest against gender-based violence

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Trauma Foundation has joined today's national protest action against gender-based violence.

Jullian Chang, People's National Party (PNP) councillor caretaker for the Savanna-la-Mar North Division stated that, "this is in no way politically affiliated. We are here protesting gender-based violence."

Chang added that today is the official launch of the Westmoreland Trauma Foundation (WTF) hotline, that will allow people who are being abused to garner help in several forms, including counselling.

She was joined by other members of the WTF as they stood in front of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation building.

Shelly-Kay Mitchell told the OBSERVER ONLINE, "it's a good cause [to have protests like these] because women are abused, men are being abused, and children are being abused and a lot of them are afraid to speak about it."

"I have experienced gender-based violence. It was from my partner. I was in that relationship for two years because I wanted my child to have a family. He did not like me having friends. If you are experiencing this [abuse] talk up," she stressed.

"Everybody should stand up. If you are being abused by your partner go out there and seek help. Try to find a way out before something bad happens."

Tia Rainford, another member of the organisation, stated, "I joined because of my son. There is no guarantee how he will behave when he is an adult but it has always been said that values instilled in a child from youthful days carry on and so my main purpose as a mother is to instill good values in my son."

Rosalee Wood