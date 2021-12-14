Westmoreland Western MP denounces murder of farmers in Grange Hill

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson, has described the double murder of the two farmers; Henry Jones and Brian Chambers in Grange Hill, as “shocking, heinous and cruel”.

“Such blatant and unwarranted attacks on our farmers demonstrates that law-abiding citizens are being targeted,” Wilson said in a release.

He called on people with information to come forward and share what they know with the police.

“We refuse to live in fear, we refuse to cower, and we refuse to let criminals ruin our communities. It is unfortunate that the State of Public Emergency, as recommended by the security forces, did not attract opposition support, which has now put even more lives at risk,” the MP stated.

“This culture of nonchalance and complacency by the Opposition towards crime and violence is reminiscent of their 30 years tenure of misrepresentation in the parish of Westmoreland which has not only contributed to but nurtured the vicious practitioners of the crimes we are seeing today,” he added.

MP Wilson noted that he is taking a proactive approach to stem the spread of antisocial behaviour and a request was sent to the Social Development Commission Westmoreland Office for programmes to be developed for implementation in Westmoreland Western.

“Our farmers must be protected; we should look at collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, and Ministry of National Security, where registered and active farmers are given the tools necessary to protect themselves. The safety of our farmers who form a part of the life blood of our economy have now become an imperative,” he stated.