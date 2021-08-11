Westmoreland biker dies after crashing into car

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A motorcyclist died on the spot after crashing into the back of a Toyota Corolla station wagon in the community of Farm on Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Shemar 'John' Palmer, an unemployed man from the community.

An alleged eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that Palmer and the vehicle he crashed into were heading in the same direction. The vehicle reportedly attempted to turn left when Palmer collided with the back, jumped from his bike and hit a light post.

“He was a good person, he was kind and nuh give trouble,” shared Palmer's distraught cousin Juliet Williams. “It come een like a mi son, mi feel sad man and a inna di community [he died].”

As of August 10, Jamaica recorded 295 fatal crashes since the start of the year. Westmoreland over the period has recorded 42 road deaths from 39 fatal crashes, of which 23 involve motorcyclists.

