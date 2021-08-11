Westmoreland biker dies after crashing into car

Westmoreland biker dies after crashing into carWednesday, August 11, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A motorcyclist died on the spot after crashing into the back of a Toyota Corolla station wagon in the community of Farm on Wednesday morning.
He has been identified as 22-year-old Shemar 'John' Palmer, an unemployed man from the community.
An alleged eyewitness told OBSERVER ONLINE that Palmer and the vehicle he crashed into were heading in the same direction. The vehicle reportedly attempted to turn left when Palmer collided with the back, jumped from his bike and hit a light post.
“He was a good person, he was kind and nuh give trouble,” shared Palmer's distraught cousin Juliet Williams. “It come een like a mi son, mi feel sad man and a inna di community [he died].”
As of August 10, Jamaica recorded 295 fatal crashes since the start of the year. Westmoreland over the period has recorded 42 road deaths from 39 fatal crashes, of which 23 involve motorcyclists.
Kimberley Peddie
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy