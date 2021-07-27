Westmoreland businessman shot dead

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A man is dead and another left nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at Cave in Westmoreland on Tuesday.

Dead is Sheldon Kilbourne, a 41 year-old businessman and owner of Cave Block Factory.

Reports from residents are that shortly after 3:00 pm they heard about 10 explosions, and then a bike sped off with men in masks.

Kilbourne was said to be working at his block-making business when the incident happened.

According to reports, the workers at the factory ran to safety, after seeing their boss' lifeless body.

The deceased's wife, Paula Kilbourne, told OBSERVER ONLINE that she too heard the shots and told her daughter to close the door. Shortly after, she said she got a call from a friend who told her that her husband was shot. “By the time I run down here [the factory] he was dead already,” she recalled.

“A weh him cudda duh suh, he's so calm, such a calm man,” she lamented. The wife added that Kilbourne was a well-known businessman and he acquired the name 'Pastor', because he would often times preach to the community members.

The identity of the injured man is not yet known.