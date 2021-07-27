Westmoreland businessman shot dead

Westmoreland businessman shot deadTuesday, July 27, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A man is dead and another left nursing gunshot wounds following a shooting incident at Cave in Westmoreland on Tuesday.
Dead is Sheldon Kilbourne, a 41 year-old businessman and owner of Cave Block Factory.
Reports from residents are that shortly after 3:00 pm they heard about 10 explosions, and then a bike sped off with men in masks.
Kilbourne was said to be working at his block-making business when the incident happened.
According to reports, the workers at the factory ran to safety, after seeing their boss' lifeless body.
The deceased's wife, Paula Kilbourne, told OBSERVER ONLINE that she too heard the shots and told her daughter to close the door. Shortly after, she said she got a call from a friend who told her that her husband was shot. “By the time I run down here [the factory] he was dead already,” she recalled.
“A weh him cudda duh suh, he's so calm, such a calm man,” she lamented. The wife added that Kilbourne was a well-known businessman and he acquired the name 'Pastor', because he would often times preach to the community members.
The identity of the injured man is not yet known.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy