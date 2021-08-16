Westmoreland commuters left stranded after cabbies strike

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Commuters in Westmoreland were Monday morning left stranded on the road as taxi operators followed through on their threat to withdraw their services and block the roads.

They are protesting poor road conditions and have vowed to keep up the pressure until the roads are repaired.

Roadblocks were mounted from as early as 5:00 am.

The Sterling main road, along the Savanna-la-Mar to Grange Hill route was blocked with fallen trees and old refrigerators, as was the Glasgow main road which connects Lucea and Green Island to Grange Hill. So too was the Little London to Grange Hill route which connects Negril to Grange Hill.

“I have a small business that I just opened and I had to close it down today to take [my daughter] to school [for registration]. I am here waiting and there is no transportation to take me where I am going,” said Grange Hill resident Chelsea Wright. “So my business is closed, can't earn anything today; and then I cannot deal with my child school business either. So everything is at a standstill. They say you can kill two birds with one stone, they have killed my two birds with one stone, but it's not in the right way at all.”

Despite pleas from councillors, and being aware of the plans in place to begin roadwork along the route, drivers said they went ahead with the strike because they are tired of hearing promises that have not been followed up by work being done.

“Too much talk, talk; we need action and we need it now,” an irate taxi operator Fabian “Courtney” Irving, who traverses the Savanna-la-Mar to Grange Hill route, told OBSERVER ONLINE. “It's costing everybody, not only we as taxi operators but other motorists. We have to be spending too much for our vehicle. Furthermore, out of 100 per cent, maybe 90 or 95 per cent [of the people] in Westmoreland are driving new vehicles. Voxy, Noah, Stepwagon, Axio, Premio, Crown, you name it. We are driving new vehicles, so we need new roads, we don't need no patch. The patch, patch ting not working out.”

The police who were early on the scene worked to remove the obstacles which, once cleared, were quickly replaced by other debris.

“This is not a one-day protest,” Irving continued. “This protest will continue until we get what we want. Two days, three days if it need to. A lot of us have loans to pay, but we are willing to sacrifice, because in life, something has to give. And we are fed up and tired of the negligence by both governments here in Westmoreland. Things are only happening in Negril. Negril is not the only place in Westmoreland. So is only where tourism is the attention is. Well, we need some attention over here, the road need to be fixed ASAP.”

He claimed that every road in Westmoreland has been rehabilitated except the Savanna-la-Mar to Grange Hill route which, he said, currently has over 100 taxi operators. Some cabbies opted not to join the strike, however they declined to comment on the protest.

Over $100 million has been allocated for road rehabilitation projects in Westmoreland Central, which is represented by Member of Parliament George Wright. This is to cover work from Good's River to Glasgow, Shrewsbury Road to Welcome, Retreat to March Mount, and the Shrewsbury Logwood Bridge.

Rosalee Wood