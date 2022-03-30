Westmoreland cop arrested, charged with murder

Westmoreland cop arrested, charged with murderWednesday, March 30, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A policeman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder.
Constable Kimani Williams, 27, who is assigned to Negril Police Station with the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, was charged following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Williams is charged for the killing of Kemar Crooks from Whitehall in Negril, Westmoreland. Crooks was fatally shot during an incident in Whitehall in May 2020.
Shortly after being charged, Constable Williams was taken before the Westmoreland Parish Court. He was granted $750,000 bail with one to three sureties by Parish Court Judge Steve Walters.
Constable Williams is being represented by attorney-at-law, Christopher Townsend.
Crooks, also called 'Keino', was killed during a confrontation with the police about 11:30 am. The police were reportedly called to the community to quell a domestic dispute.
