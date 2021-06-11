Westmoreland councillors slam JPS for increase in deposit

Westmoreland councillors slam JPS for increase in depositFriday, June 11, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Councillor for the Little London Division in this parish, Ian Myles, has strongly objected to the Jamaica Public Service's (JPS) hefty increase in the deposit required from residential customers.
“There is no way that OUR [Office of Utilities Regulation] can allow a 400 per cent increase,” argued Myles at Thursday's monthly meeting of the parish's municipal corporation. On June 1, JPS increased the new account deposit for both residential and commercial accounts. Residential customers saw an increase from $1,500 to $6,000 while commercial clients had their deposit move from $6,000 to $10,000. The increase also applies to accounts disconnected two times or more in the last 12 months.
Councillor for the Cornwall Mountain Division, Dawnett Foster, agreed with Myles' comment, arguing that the sharp increase in the deposit would encourage more electricity theft.
“JPS is now encouraging people to go out and throw up [wires onto the power grid],” she said during the meeting.
In response to her comment, JPS customer service area manager Janice Carr told OBSERVER ONLINE that it was unfortunate the increase was being viewed that way.
“There's no justification for theft, as the matter of theft is a social one,” stated Carr.
She also sought to explain the reason for the increase, the first in more than a decade.
“The move is aimed at addressing the growing bad debt that we're experiencing as a company, and reducing exposure among routinely delinquent customers,” she said.
In conjunction with the increased deposit the JPS also introduced a refund system. Residential customers who have paid their bills on time for 24 consecutive months, starting January 1, 2021, have the option of having their deposit refunded.
Kimberley Peddie
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy