Westmoreland farmer charged with murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Detectives assigned to the Savanna-La-Mar Police Division arrested and charged a man for the murder of 45-year-old Lincoln Stewart, a labourer of Ashton district in Bethel Town, Westmoreland on Friday, July 16.

Charged is 25-year-old Aldeno Washington otherwise called ‘DC’, a farmer who is also of an Ashton address.

Reports are that about 9:45pm, the accused was seen burying a large object on a section of a farm in the community. On Wednesday, July 21 a resident discovered the body of the victim and summoned the police. On their arrival, the police found Stewart's body in a decomposing state. The scene was processed and the body removed.

Subsequently investigations commenced and on Tuesday, August 17 the accused accompanied by his attorney turned himself over to the police. He was then formally charged for the offence.

His court date is being finalised.