Westmoreland goat herder found dead

Westmoreland goat herder found deadThursday, March 03, 2022
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police in Westmoreland are probing the death of a goat herder whose body was found in Grange Hill on Wednesday morning.
He has been identified as 68-year-old Aaron 'Dada' Scarlett, from Crowder in Grange Hill, the same community once called home by two goat herders brutally murdered last December.
According to the Morgan's Bridge police in Grange Hill, Scarlett left home with his goats early Wednesday morning but never returned home. A resident found his body in bushes. There was a chop wound to his neck.
The police were alerted, and Scarlett's body was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital where his death was confirmed.
No motive has been established for Scarlett's death but the goat herders murdered last December appeared to have been robbed. As the Yuletide season approached last year, there was a spate of incidents of goats being stolen, eliciting calls for greater action against praedial thieves.
