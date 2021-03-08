Westmoreland labourer charged in gun attack

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — One of two men believed to be involved in a gun attack in Farm Pen, Westmoreland was yesterday charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He is 38-year-old labourer Nardo Grant of Farm Pen Road in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The police said Grant and an armed man known only as 'Jesus' confronted a man as he exited his motor vehicle last Wednesday about 7:45 pm and shot him.

The two attackers fled the scene.

The police were called and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Grant was apprehended at his home later that same day during a police operation.