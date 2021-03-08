Westmoreland labourer charged in gun attack

Westmoreland labourer charged in gun attackMonday, March 08, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — One of two men believed to be involved in a gun attack in Farm Pen, Westmoreland was yesterday charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
He is 38-year-old labourer Nardo Grant of Farm Pen Road in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.
The police said Grant and an armed man known only as 'Jesus' confronted a man as he exited his motor vehicle last Wednesday about 7:45 pm and shot him.
The two attackers fled the scene.
The police were called and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.
Grant was apprehended at his home later that same day during a police operation.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy