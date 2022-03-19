Westmoreland labourer charged in restaurant robbery

Westmoreland labourer charged in restaurant robberySaturday, March 19, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division arrested and charged 20-year-old Ricardo Campbell, a labourer of Farm Pen district in the parish on Friday, March 18.
Reports are that around 1:30 am, Campbell broke into a restaurant, and stole a black laptop bag containing $114,000. The alarm system alerted a team from a security company, who apprehended Campbell and handed him over to the police.
He was subsequently charged, however his court date is being finalised.
