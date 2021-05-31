Westmoreland man accused of raping minor at gunpoint

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police on Sunday charged a 39-year-old man of a Grange Hill address in the parish with several offences, stemming from the rape of a minor.

According to the police, the accused, whose name has not been released, went into the girl's bedroom about 10:00 pm on Thursday, May 20 and raped her at gunpoint.

The matter was reported to the police, who carried out a targeted raid on Monday, May 24.

He was then pointed out during an identification parade on Thursday, May 27, and was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm, burglary, rape, assault at common law, three counts of grievous sexual assault and buggery.