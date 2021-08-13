Westmoreland man charged after bar robbed at gunpoint

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police say a Westmoreland man who reportedly held up patrons at a bar and robbed them at gunpoint last month has been charged.

The man was been identified as 23-year-old Lensurd Rattery of a Lewis Street address in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish.

The police said Rattery was picked up in an operation just one day after committing the act and subsequently charged for robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

It is reported that about 4:30 pm on Friday, July 16, Rattery and another man held up patrons at a bar in Galloway district in Whithorn, Westmoreland, and robbed them of $40,000 cash, liquor and phone cards.

Rattray and his accomplice reportedly escaped on a motorcycle. The matter was reported to the police and Rattery was busted in an operation on Saturday, July 17.