Westmoreland man charged with killing his neighbour

Westmoreland man charged with killing his neighbourFriday, January 28, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with the alleged shooting death of his neighbour on Seaton Crescent, Savanna-La-Mar in Westmoreland on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
O`Brian Gayle otherwise called 'Bulby', a 27-year-old, unemployed man of the community has been charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.
Reports are about 3:45 am, Gayle went to a section of his yard where the now deceased 24-yeard-old Richard Thompson resided, and kicked opened his door with the help of three other men.
The men then allegedly opened gunfire killing Thompson as soon as he opened the door.
The police were summoned and, on arrival of the cops, Thompson was seen lying face down outside the house in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Gayle was arrested in October 2021 and charged.
His court date will be announced at a later date.
