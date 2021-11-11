Westmoreland man dies after being hit with object in cemetery

A 60-year-old man was killed after he was hit in the head with an object during an altercation in the Darliston Cemetery in Westmoreland, on Friday, October 15.

Dead is 60-year-old Wilfred Henry otherwise called 'Cling Cling'.

Charged with his murder is 34-year-old Mickan Muir, also of a Darliston address.

Reports from the Darliston Police are that around 4:00 p.m., Muir used an object to hit Henry in the head during an altercation. Henry was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Muir was arrested and subsequently charged on Tuesday, November 09.

A court date for the matter has not yet been finalised.