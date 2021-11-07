Westmoreland man gunned down

Westmoreland man gunned downSunday, November 07, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - A 36-year-old man was gunned down by unknown assailants in Sheffield in Negril, Westmoreland on Sunday morning.
He has been identified as Courtney Simister of Orange Street in the parish.
Reports are that residents reportedly heard gunshots in the community about 3:00 a.m., and alerted the police.
Simister was later found lying face down behind his motor vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.
He died at hospital.
The Savanna-la-Mar police are investigating.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy