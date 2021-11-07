Westmoreland man gunned down

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - A 36-year-old man was gunned down by unknown assailants in Sheffield in Negril, Westmoreland on Sunday morning.

He has been identified as Courtney Simister of Orange Street in the parish.

Reports are that residents reportedly heard gunshots in the community about 3:00 a.m., and alerted the police.

Simister was later found lying face down behind his motor vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.

He died at hospital.

The Savanna-la-Mar police are investigating.