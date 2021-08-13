Westmoreland man shot dead at shop in his community

WHITHORN, Jamaica- The Westmoreland police are probing the gunslaying of a man by an unidentified assailant at a shop in his community yesterday morning.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Jascon Powell, who was of a Friendship district, Whithorn, Westmoreland address.

Reports are that about 11:35 am, Powell was at a shop when a motor car drove up from which a man alighted.

The man reportedly pulled a firearm and opened fire hitting Powell before making his escape in the waiting vehicle.

The police were summoned and Powell was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

Horace Hines