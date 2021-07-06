Westmoreland mechanic charged with rape, murder

Westmoreland mechanic charged with rape, murderTuesday, July 06, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Dwayne Raffington otherwise called ‘Ricky’ was arrested and charged with several offences including murder following an incident at Caledonia district, Whithorn in Westmoreland on Wednesday, June 30.
Raffington, a 38-year-old mechanic of Highgate district, Darliston, was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Fitzroy Boothe of Bluefields in the parish.
Reports from the Whithorn Police are that Boothe and a woman were at home about 2:10 am, when they heard sounds coming from the outside.
Boothe armed himself with a machete and went to the window where he was shot by Raffington. According to the police report, Raffington then had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will. The police were called and on their arrival, Boothe was seen with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
An investigation was launched which led to the arrest of Raffington at his house a few hours later. He was subsequently charged on Monday, July 5 after he was positively identified by the woman.
Raffington has been charged with murder, rape, abduction, grievous sexual assault and burglary.
