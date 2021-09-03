Westmoreland men join accomplice behind bars after robbery

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have charged two more men with several offences stemming from allegations that they broke into a man's house and robbed him of several items, including over $450,000 in cash.

They are 31-year-old Sebastian Sharpe, otherwise called 'Shabba', a contractor of Top Bath district and 25-year-old Gavin Noble, otherwise called 'Kevi', a carpenter of Hudson Street, in Savanna-la-Mar.

Both men are charged with assault at common-law, robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm.

Sharpe and Noble join 28-year-old Junior James, otherwise called 'Shotta', a labourer of Barracks Road in Savanna-la-Mar in the parish who was previously charged in relation to the same incident that occurred in Back Hatfield district, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Friday, August 27.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm, the three confronted the complainant in his yard and allegedly pointed firearms at the complainant, who ran in fear for his life.

It is further alleged that the men then entered the complainant's house and removed a metal safe which contained $380,000 and other cash ($58,000 and US$100) from the complainant's wallet. It is also reported that the men stole two cellular phones.

James was arrested on Saturday, August 28, 2021 about 4:00 pm at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station while reporting on condition of bail for another offence.

He was subsequently charged on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

Sharpe, however, was arrested during an operation in Frome, Westmoreland on Saturday, August 28 while Noble turned himself in to the police on September 1.

They were charged following separate interviews.