Westmoreland police name person of interest in double murder of brothers

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police have named 31-year-old unemployed, Mark Phillips, also called Frog Heart, of River Head District, Carawina, Westmoreland, as a person of interest in the murder of two brothers in the parish on Tuesday, January 4.

Forty-three-year-old Dervin Jones and his 41-year-old brother, Sheldon Jones, were gunned down a short distance from their respective homes in Carawina, shortly after midnight.

Phillips, who on Monday was named as a person of interest into the double murder, is being asked to turn himself into the Westmoreland CIB, no later than 6:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The police say Phillips is known to frequent River Head in Carawina, Grooveland and Red Ground in Negril, Westmoreland; as well as the parishes of St Elizabeth and Clarendon.

Anyone knowing Phillips' whereabouts is being asked to call the Westmoreland CIB at 876-955-2758, 119 or the nearest police station.