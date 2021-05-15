Westmoreland police say illegal parties contributing to upsurge in crime

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police say illegal parties are contributing to the increase in crime in the parish.

Addressing the regular monthly general meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Inspector Gregory Hall, head of the Westmoreland Traffic and Town Enforcement, said since the start of the year the parish has recorded 32 murders.

He added that the number is five more than the corresponding period last year.

“The unlawful and unauthorised parties being held have contributed to the upsurge,” he stressed, adding that “we realise they are also being held during the daytime”.

Since the start of this month the Westmoreland police have arrested 130 people for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act. In one night alone, 60 individuals were arrested, 44 at one venue.

Hall urged the councillors to assist in the fight against crime by reporting illegal parties when they are made aware of them.

Rosalee Wood