Westmoreland promoters happy but…

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — While they have welcomed news of the Government's plan to explore limited reopening of the sector this summer, some entertainment stakeholders in Westmoreland are still bitter about what they perceive as a lengthy delay in putting protocols in place that would see them once again able to earn a living.

“We've been asking for protocols for the longest while… and we just been treated like a 'mawga dog',” said promoter Meishtaing 'Mega Vybz' Wright, who said he has racked up significant losses over the past year. Before COVID-19's wallop to his wallet, a state of emergency had already begun eating into his revenue, he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“Imagine, I have a Monday night party that I live off, which is Mega Mondays, that I have been keeping for the last 10 years. And for that sweep away from underneath our foot put us in financial bindings,” lamented Wright, who is also a planner for many events in Negril.

“You have the bank calling us, you have the mortgage people calling you, you have the liquor people calling you, because you owe everybody.”

The Mocha Fest fiasco still fresh in their minds, many also spoke of the apparent double standard that has allowed some tourism sector related events to go ahead.

“They have protocols to follow, the entertainment industry don't have any,” argued Windel Dawson, who is the promoter for Rolling Entertainment and CEO for Allure Night Club located in the Big Bridge section of the parish. He has been in the business for almost 30 years. When asked how he has been coping with the challenges facing the entertainment sector, his reply was a muffled, “There is no way to cope.”

Among the events that have been on hold since COVID-19 began its assault on the country is Mayhem, arguably Jamaica's largest water party. It has been staged in Negril every year since 2012, before the pandemic.

Mayhem's marketing and sales director Djordon Garwood told OBSERVER ONLINE that the possibility of the resumption of entertainment activities on the island is a welcome development.

“Our heart goes out to all the persons affected by the closing of the entertainment sector, as there are many whose livelihood depend directly or indirectly on the industry,” he said.

Owner of DNA marketing concept and Red Cup Nation Ja, Adrian Smart said the decision to reopen the entertainment industry was long overdue.

“We are happy that [a reopening] is being considered by the government. Kudos to [them for] that,” he said.

But he also expressed concern about the perceived double standards.

“[The reopening] wasn't supposed to be as a result of us collectively highlighting the different layers that is there, in terms of the entertainment industry, and who gets to keep what,” he said.

Smart offered advice on protocols that he thinks will help with the smooth reopening of the sector: mist sanitation, temperature checks, rapid test kits, a fixed patron-to-venue ratio as well as the installation of sanitation stations inside venues.

Kimberley Peddie