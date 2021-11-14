Westmoreland records sharp decline in COVID-19 cases

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr Marcia Graham is reporting that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the parish continues to decrease and has fallen to 31, as at November 11.

Graham has also advised that the number of children among the active cases has decreased to five, adding that the overall positivity rate, which peaked at 70 per cent, has dropped to 10.1 per cent.

She was speaking during last Thursday's monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar.

Graham noted that the parish had, up to that date, recorded 5,070 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 280 deaths.

She advised that of these deaths, 183 were confirmed as COVID-19-related, 13 were coincidental, while the remaining 84 are under investigation. The medical officer shared that ten confirmed and 13 suspected cases were admitted to hospital.

“Even as we celebrate [the declining cases], remember that the international [positivity rate] standard that we are aiming for is under five per cent. We are not there yet, but we are getting lower,” Graham cautioned, while urging continued adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Graham also sought to assure pregnant women and lactating mothers that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for them to take and encouraged those not yet immunised to get vaccinated.