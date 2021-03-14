Westmoreland residents assured of vaccines' safety

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Health Promotion and Education Officer at the Westmoreland Health Department, Gerald Miller, is assuring residents of the parish that the COVID-19 vaccines coming into the island are safe and effective.

“My advice to persons out there who are skeptical, is to take the jab,” he said.

“A lot of people worldwide are taking the vaccines. I have done my own research about the vaccines and I made my decision based on what I have seen globally and the fact that the vaccines are having a positive effect in other countries,” he noted.

“We have seen evidence of the vaccines reducing hospitalisations as well as the transmission of COVID-19, so I am very happy to be a part of that move by our Government to give us the vaccines. I want to encourage everyone to take the jab because that is how we are going to get protection from this disease,” he added.

Miller was the first health care worker at the Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre to be inoculated on the first day of the vaccine programme on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Community Health Aide at the Westmoreland Health Department, Corretta James-Yapp, who also received the vaccine on Wednesday, admitted that she was hesitant at first; however, her apprehension was superseded by the need to protect herself and her family against the virus.

She said that she is not having any side effects from the injection. “I do not have any regrets and I am encouraging all other health aides in Westmoreland to take their vaccine to help protect our nation and our families.”

A total of 170 people were vaccinated in Westmoreland on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Among those vaccinated were 94 health care workers.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness advised that beginning today until Friday, March 19, only health care workers and members of the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force will be inoculated.