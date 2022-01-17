Westmoreland teacher to set up internet hub, library for community

Gregon Samuel, a 26-year-old teacher and community activist from Petersfield, Westmoreland, is well on his way to setting up an internet hub in his community to help boost learning among the students there.

The graduate of the Mico University told The Observer Online that he is working out the logistics with the pastor of a church in the community where the internet hub would be hosted.

“I have already spoken to one of the host pastor of one of the churches in the community, she has agreed and we are working out the logistics,” he said.

The internet hub is one of the many plans Samuels has for his community. The 26-year-old says he also intends to set up a library of literature books “where persons can borrow the books and after certain semester you can take them back so other persons can benefit from that.”

He also has plans on getting the young people involved in pageantry.

Samuels who lives by the mantra, “it takes a village to raise a child” says growing up in a poor community, he was motivated by those around him to be the best version of himself. He therefore believes that he should now pay it forward and take up the mantle of giving back, especially to children. “I normally ask myself what role can I play or what value can I add to my village. Then the pandemic came, I was back in the parish, and again I asked myself what value can I add to my village,” he said revealing that he decided to offer classes to persons in his community.

Using his own money, Samuels said he got the supplies and informed parents of what age students he would be teaching and on what days. The initiative was welcomed by the community.

“As a teacher, one of your ultimatum is really to inspire hope, to be the change and to afford students the opportunity whereby they can be the best version of themselves. So, with that you are always, in terms of voluntarism, community development, giving back,” he said.

Samuels said he enjoys voluntarism; for him it is rewarding as it adds value and makes life a bit better for other persons.

With that said, Samuels revealed that he recently conducted a successful tablet drive where he got and delivered computer tablets to students. “It was in the Christmas holidays we have returning residents visiting and they heard about the (tablet drive) initiative and of course they decided that they are going to come on board to contribute,” he explained.

He said while his projects are mostly self-funded, he has received help from friends and US-based RISE (Reaching, Impacting, Sharing and Empowering Everyone).

-Anthony Henry