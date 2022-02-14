Westmoreland wanted man surrenders to police

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Westmoreland wanted man, Devani 'Santa' Bennett, has turned himself in to the police, Monday morning.

Senior Superintendent Robert Gordon, commanding officer for the Westmoreland Police Division told OBSERVER ONLINE that Bennett surrendered himself with a pastor.

Bennett was wanted for the murder of Clovis Forrester, alias Bredda, committed on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, about 6:30 pm in Auldayr District, Bluefields, in the parish.

Bennett is associated with the Delete Squad in Savanna-la-mar and an associate of Moses Ramsey and Andre Hinds, alias Bunny.

Hinds was killed by the police in Bluefields, on February 12. The police had ordered that Ramsey and Bennett turned themselves in by 12 noon Monday.