Westmoreland's most wanted killed by police

BLUEFIELDS, Westmoreland- A man who the Westmoreland Police had listed as one of their most wanted was shot and killed during a police operation in Bluefields in the parish on Saturday morning.

He has been identified as Andre Hinds, also known as 'Bunny'.

The police have since confirmed that an AK-47 rifle was seized along with two magazines.

Hinds was wanted for murders and shootings.

More details to come.



- Kimberley Peddie