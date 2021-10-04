WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook down for some users

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook are down Monday following what appears to be a major outage affecting users across the world.

Several users, including Jamaicans, have taken to Twitter to report an outage of these social media platforms that belong to United States social media giant, Facebook.

"Can't send WhatsApp messages from 10:42 (am)," tweeted one Jamaican Twitter user.

Downtector, a website which monitors issues relating to social media platforms, has also confirmed issues relating to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Several individuals worldwide, including from Netherlands, India, and United States, have reported issues with refreshing their news feed or sending messages.

More information on this developing story.