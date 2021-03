Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger down in major outage

PARIS, France (AFP)— Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger were all down in a major outage about 1730 GMT (12:30 pm Jamaica time) on Friday, according to tech monitoring website Downdetector.

However shortly after 1800 GMT (1:00 pm), several Whatsapp users said on social media that they were able to again send messages on the app.

Instagram also came back after about an hour.

All three sites belong to US social giant Facebook, which was unable to immediately provide information on the extent and length of the problem when contacted by AFP.