Where is Kishi? Park Lane man still missing six weeks after abduction

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The male resident of violence-torn Park Lane in St Andrew who was abducted from the community in July has not yet been found.

The missing man, known only by his alias 'Kishi', was abducted from the community by two men reportedly dressed in police garb and who were travelling in a Toyota Probox motorcar.

Head of the Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, confirmed that the search was still on for Kishy.

“An active missing person investigation is underway as the resident has not yet been located,” Lindsay told Observer Online.

The community, which runs off Red Hills Road in Kingston 8, was thrown into further turmoil after guns barked on July 24, leaving three persons dead and four injured.

The dead persons have been identified by police as 29-year-old Kemonie White, otherwise called 'Shella', and 27-year-old Rushane White, otherwise called 'Barber,' both of Park Lane, and 27-year-old Alex Henry, otherwise called 'Tecta'. Since the shooting in July, the security forces have maintained a constant presence in the community which is torn by an internal gang feud.

It is believed that Kishi's disappearance is linked to the feud which reportedly involves an incarcerated man who is said to be calling the shots from inside his cell.

A lucrative extortion racket has the business community along sections of Red Hills Road in a stifling chokehold and the infighting reportedly broke out over the rights to collect the millions of dollars to be reaped from the illegal activity.

Even though the security forces are ever present at Park Lane, many residents have opted to flee in fear of their lives.

“The police can't stay here forever and when them gone, it going to be bloody. Some people not going stick around,” one resident said.