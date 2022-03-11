White and Campbell lead U-17 400m at Carifta Trials

KINGSTON, Jamaica –Tajh-Marques White of Kingston College and Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell led the qualifiers in the Boys and Girls Under-17 400 metres respectively as the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials got underway at the national stadium on Friday afternoon.

The top eight from each of the races will advance to the finals set for Saturday's second day of the three-day event with the top two from each heat qualifying advancing automatically.

White clocked 49.12 seconds to win the third heat while his teammate Marchino Rose was second best with 49.55 seconds, winning his heat as well.

Edwin Allen High's Antonio Powell -- 50.30 seconds won the first heat and will be joined by Tremaine Hamilton of Clarendon College -- 49.89 seconds, Requel Reid of Calabar High --50.04 seconds, a third Kingston College runner, Dushaun Grant --50.84 seconds, Maggotty High's Zachary Wallace -- 50.10 seconds and St Jago High's Damario Crooks -- 52.14 seconds.

Campbell, a gold medal winner at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs last year, won her heat in 54.52 seconds and was followed by two Vere Technical runners, Shevaughn Thomas 56.09 seconds and Ethorna Williams 56.83.

St Jago High's Quana Walker- 56.48 seconds, Aaliyah Morgan of St Catherine High-57.17 seconds, Aliyah Grant of Holmwood Technical- 57.49 seconds, Meckeda Legister of The Queens School- 58.09 seconds and Aaliyah Mullings of Hydel High-58.14 seconds, also advanced.

Paul A Reid