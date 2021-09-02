Whitmore confident Reggae Boyz will prevail against Mexico at Azteca

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Jamaica's head coach Theodore Whitmore refused to give much away by way of the tactical approach heading into the World Cup qualifier against Mexico, but expressed confidence his team could prevail.

“Without me giving anything away I think we have our jobs cut out for us, and we know how we are going to approach the game. The application will be important, and once the players can apply themselves and manage the encounter the result should be positive,” Whitmore told the OBSERVER ONLINE.

The Mexicans and the Jamaicans are slated to square off at 9:00 pm on Thursday in an opening Concacaf final-round qualifying match.

The Reggae Boyz are likely to surrender the majority of possession to the more technically gifted hosts, but the wide expectation is that they will be compact in midfield and defence and hope to hurt the Mexicans on the counter.

It's a ploy that has given the Boyz success against their illustrious rivals in the past.

The famous Azteca Stadium, which sits approximately 2,200 metres above sea level, is a daunting prospect for any visiting team unaccustomed to the rarefied air.

Boyz midfielder Ricardo Morris had a dose of that medicine when he travelled with Portmore United to contest a regional club match against Cruz Azul in Mexico City.

“That was rough but it didn't affect me too much because remember I have played in Finland where some of the conditions are like this. But I saw my teammates being affected and some were taking oxygen on the field and at half time and stuff like that,” he said.

In other Concacaf qualifiers on Thursday Canada are to host Honduras, Panama welcome Costa Rica, and El Salvador entertain the United States.

The eight teams involved in the round robin, home and away tournament are vying for three automatic places to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that finishes fourth will be involved in an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

Sanjay Myers