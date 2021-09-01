MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Though disappointed to not have his strongest possible squad for Thursday's Concacaf World Cup qualifier against hosts Mexico, Jamaica senior men's football Head Coach Theodore Whitmore cut a relaxed figure on Tuesday.

Some 14 players along with technical and administrative staff — all who left from Kingston — arrived in rainy Mexico City late last night to join the nine footballers who flew in directly from their respective club bases. But travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic limited the Jamaica Football Federation's (JFF) selection options.

New recruit Michail Antonio, Leon Bailey, Ravel Morrison and Bobby Reid headline a list of players based in the United Kingdom (UK) who are unavailable for the contest.

The JFF said while some players will not feature in the Mexico contest and another away game versus Costa Rica on September 8, they will be available for the home fixture against Panama on September 5.

Last week, English Premier League clubs, as a body, moved to restrict players entering red-list countries to represent their national teams.

The decision was taken so players would not miss club games on their return to the UK due to that country's quarantine rules aimed at reducing the risk of the spread of COVOD-19 via international travel.

Mexico and Costa Rica are currently on the UK government's red list which requires 10 days at a managed quarantine hotel for travelers from such countries. Jamaica is on the UK's amber list, which means far less stringent measures for travelers returning from the Caribbean island.

“[I am] very disappointed not having the full complement of players, but the show must go on. We know the challenges we face; we have a game to play. We have to prepare ourselves as best as possible going into this game,” Whitmore told reporters ahead of departure from Kingston.

“I wouldn't say [there is] pressure because every game the national team plays everybody expects positive results [and] good performances, [so] I don't think these games coming up are an exception. We are looking forward and we want to put the best team out there at all times and we are looking forward to a good result against the Mexico team,” the Reggae Boyz coach added.

Among the 23-member squad are three players currently plying their trade locally — Ricardo Morris (Portmore United), Richard King (Cavalier FC) and Dennis Taylor (Humble Lions).

Even if Jamaica had their strongest team, Mexico would have still started heavy favourites. Historically, the Mexicans are the football kingpins in the region along with the United States, plus at high altitude Mexico City, they are at home in the rarefied air which makes breathing difficult for unaccustomed visitors.

Yet Whitmore is confident Jamaica could escape the Mexico test with at least a draw “once the players can apply themselves out on the pitch”.

“Personally, I think we can get something out of the game. We don't want to find any excuse with the challenges. We know we are without some players, but we want to put that behind us. We want to go out there and give the best at all times,” he emphasised.

The Boyz are set to have their first and only training session at the Azteca Stadium match venue later on Wednesday.

Squad: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Dillon Barnes (Queens Park Rangers), Dennis Taylor (Humble Lions), Damion Lowe (Al-lttihad), Adrian Mariappa (pending), Alvas Powell (Philadelphia Union), Kemar Lawrence (Toronto FC), Devon Williams (Miami FC), Junior Flemmings (Birmingham Legion), Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union), Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi), Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy), Blair Turgott (Ostersund), Norman Campbell (FK Cukaricki), Ricardo Morris (Portmore United), Anthony Grant (Swindon Town), Tyreek Magee (Eupen), Lamar Walker (Miami FC), Peter Vassell (Indy Eleven), Javon East (Santos de Guápiles), Romario Williams (Qadsia SC), Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps), Richard King (Cavalier).

— Sanjay Myers