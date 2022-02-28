Whylie cops three medals in Canadian weightlifting competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican weightlifter Chloe Whylie copped three medals at the 2022 Canadian Invitational weightlifting competition in Ontario over the weekend.

This is the first time Team Jamaica has medalled at an international weightlifting competition in about 40 years.

Whylie recorded a personal best as she copped silver in the Snatch segment of the competition. She received bronze for her Clean & Jerk and was also awarded bronze for her overall total.

Whylie's teammate Sientje Henderson also medalled in the competition.

Whylie shared the news in a post to Instagram Monday morning.

“Oi oi!! I'm coming home with 3 medals!!!” the excited medallist captioned a video of her podium placing lift, adding that “history was made”.

“My performance was an improvement from World Championships in December. I'm gutted I didn't get more in my clean & jerk but next time. I have faith,” Wylie continued.

“I want to say a huge thank you @onweightlifting @greenwood_weightlifting @jamaica_weightlifting @seanmrigsby @sinead.feedfuelperform @scienceinsport @phdnutrition @pumaperformance & everyone who has been sending me love,” she said.

Whylie, who was born in Britain to Jamaican parents, is the grand-niece of the late Professor Rex Nettleford.

When she started her career in weightlifting, she discovered her love for powerlifting and Olympic lifting, and is now known as a hybrid athlete. Over the years, she has managed to condition herself to be able to compete in both sports successfully and medalling in both.

Among her impressive medal haul, she earned gold in the Essex Open held on October 24, 2021; the South Midlands Competition; the European Championships; the British Championships; and the Greater London Classic; as well as silver in the Grand Prix English Championships (Olympic lifting).