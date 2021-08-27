Widespread showers from Ida to continue throughout Friday – Met Service

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaicans have been advised to expect widespread showers to continue to affect the island throughout Friday as Tropical Storm Ida barrels its way across the Caribbean.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica, in its 5am forecast, said Ida is projected to continue to move northwestward across the northwestern Caribbean later Friday into the night.

“With the system being in close proximity to the island, widespread showers and thunderstorms with windy conditions are expected to continue into tonight. Thereafter, weather conditions are expected to improve tomorrow,” the Met Service said.

Friday morning, Ida had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was traveling northwest at about 15 mph (24 kph). It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometres) north-northwest of Grand Cayman and 145 miles (230 kilometres) southeast of the Isle of Youth.

Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 80 miles (130 kilometres) from the centre.

The storm was forecast to drop anywhere from six to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimetres) of rain over parts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands, with the potential for more in some isolated areas.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for all parishes across Jamaica until 5pm Friday.