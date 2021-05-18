Wife in custody over husband's shooting

ST JAMES, Jamaica— A wife was taken into custody Sunday morning after a dispute with her husband led to him being shot with his licensed firearm.

The husband was shot in the hand.

Reports are that about 7:30 am, the couple, who was having marital issues, was doing chores at home, when the wife entered the washroom where her husband was doing laundry, and held the gun to her head.

The husband held on to her hand and the two tussled, during which a round was discharged from the firearm. The husband received an injury to his right hand.

The wife was placed into custody pending further investigations.