Wildin, Dyer ink new deals with UK clubs

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — Antigua and Barbuda full-back Luther Wildin and Montserrat midfielder Alex Dyer have signed new deals to remain with their English clubs.

Wildin, 23, has spent three seasons with League Two Stevenage after joining from Nuneaton, making more than 100 appearances for the club, including 43 in all competitions in 2020-21. The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.

Dyer, who was born in Sweden, has penned a new one-year deal with National League outfit Wealdstone.

The 31-year-old, who first appeared for Montserrat in 2011, made 38 appearances and scored three goals last season for Wealdstone in his second spell with the fifth-tier club.

One of Dyer's team-mates at Wealdstone will be Antigua and Barbuda winger Rhys Browne, who has just joined the club.

The highly rated Wildin, whose older brother Courtney also plays for Antigua and Barbuda, picked up Stevenage's Young-Player-of-the-Year award in 2019 and has continued to impress at The Lamex Stadium with his willingness to drive forward and support the attack from right-back.

“We are delighted that Luther has chosen to sign a new deal with the football club,” manager Alex Revell said. “He is an outstanding professional and is someone that has performed to a high-level last season”.

“He has fantastic energy and enthusiasm, and he constantly strives to learn and improve every day. He is the type of player we want at the club to drive us forward.”

In March 2018, Wildin was called up to the Antigua and Barbuda senior team for friendlies against Bermuda and Jamaica, making his debut in a 3-2 win over Bermuda after coming on as a 72nd-minute substitute.

His brother Courtney, 25, is a defender with English Southern League Premier Central side Coalville Town.