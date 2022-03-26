Wildman Street man charged with murder

Wildman Street man charged with murderSaturday, March 26, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man, who was allegedly among a group who attacked and chopped 36-year-old Winston Dunkley otherwise called 'Perry' resulting in his death, was arrested and charged with his murder.
He is 21-year-old Romeo Scott of Wildman Street in Kingston.
Reports are that Dunkley was inside the house when Scott and other men armed with knives and machetes, forced open the front door to his room.
They reportedly gained entry and proceeded to attack Dunkley, chopping and stabbing him all over his body.
Dunkley was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The incident occurred on James Street, Rose Garden in the parish about 1:40 am.
The police said Scott was subsequently charged after a question and answer interview in the presence of his attorney.
He was arrested and charged on Friday, March 18.
His court date is being finalised.
